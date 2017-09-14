Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Leicester City this weekend, with the Terriers looking to get back to winning ways after the Monday night defeat to West Ham.

Leicester too will be looking to add to their three-point total, having been beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last weekend.

Town duo Kasey Palmer and Collin Quaner face late fitness tests for the weekend clash, while Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie were set to rejoin full training this week having been sidelined with injuries for the start of the season.

Both could be named on the bench for the weekend clash, but the Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace next week looks to be a more realistic return date.

The Foxes on the other hand could welcome back striker Kelechi Iheanacho, midfielder Vincent Iborra and defender Robert Huth to squad after all three made appearances for the Foxes' Under 23 side earlier this week.

Who would you pick to take on the 2015/16 Premier League champions? Use our team selector below to name your start XI for the weekend clash.