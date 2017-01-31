Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town should discover whether their home FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester City is to be televised within 48 hours.

It’s believed five of the eight ties to be played across the weekend of Saturday February 18 will be screened live.

BBC and BT Sport have the rights to the famous old competition.

Back in April, they reached agreement with the Football Association to extend their shared coverage until 2021.

Manchester City have a home Champions League clash with AS Monaco on Tuesday, February 21.

Pep Guardiola’s side have so far won FA Cup ties at West Ham United (5-0) and Crystal Palace (3-0).

Town have chalked up 4-0 wins at home to Port Vale and at Rochdale.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy will not be able to play for Town in the tie.

It will be Town’s first meeting with Premier League opposition since 2013/14, when they lost 1-0 at Hull City in round three of the League Cup.

Their last clash with top-flight opposition in the FA Cup was the season before.

Wigan Athletic were 4-1 fifth-round winners in Huddersfield, and went on to beat Manchester City in the final.