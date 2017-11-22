Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Premier League leaders Manchester City this weekend in front of a packed John Smith's Stadium.

Town welcome back centre half Christopher Schindler from his one-match suspension following his red card against West Bromwich Albion, while Kasey Palmer could also be available for selection after returning from a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since the Southampton draw in August.

The visitors are without John Stones following his hamstring injury last weekend, while Vincent Kompany has had injury issues this week having played 90 minutes against Leicester City.

Town will need to be at their best to get anything out of the televised clash, with Pep Guardiola's side scoring 40 goals from their first 12 matches, conceding just seven in the process.

Who would you pick to halt the Citizens' 16-match run?

Have your say with our team selector below.