Huddersfield Town meet Manchester City on Sunday in a game that will be the first Premier League meeting between the two teams.

Town have played the Sky Blues 76 times in total, but there hasn't been a league game between the sides in 17 years.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, we take a look back at some of the most memorable fixtures between Town and City.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City - February 18, 2017 - FA Cup 5th round

The FA Cup tie was the first time the two teams had met since February 2000 and it was clear that City didn't quite expect the fight Town put up.

Despite Guardiola's side claiming a majority of possession, The Terriers were solid and refused to let the likes of Sergio Aguero and Jesus Navas break through their defence - even having eight shots themselves.

The game ended 0-0 and Town had successfully forced a replay against one of the best teams in England.

Town fans were over the moon, knowing City would next have to visit the John Smith's Stadium - raising the question, could they knock City out of the cup?

Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town - March 1, 2017 - FA Cup 5th round replay

Huddersfield Town were in dreamland going into the FA Cup replay. They were unbeaten seven games and were looking like a team capable of promotion up to the Premier League.

Man City posed a challenge, but the second-string team would thrive off the excitement of visiting the Etihad for the first time.

However, Town were - rather dramatically - brought back down to reality after 90 minutes of bullying from City's attack.

Harry Bunn got the fans hopes up after scoring early on, before Aguero, Leroy Sane and Pablo Zabaleta all grabbed goals in the space of eight minutes.

If that wasn't enough, Aguero went on to get his brace and Kelechi Iheanacho scored in the last minute to make it 5-1.

Manchester City 0-1 Huddersfield Town - November 27, 1999 - Division One

The last time Huddersfield Town beat Manchester City was in their own back garden back in 1999.

A goal from Chris Beech gifted Town all three points and shocked City, who were unbeaten in 10 games.

The loss had become a stumbling block for City, who went on to lose the next two games. However, Joe Royle's men still managed to gain promotion to the top flight after ending the season in 2nd place, while Town finished 8th.

Manchester City 10-1 Huddersfield Town - November 7, 1987 - Division Two

Unfortunately, Town fans will remember this fixture as the team's worst debacle since entering the league in 1910, while City celebrated their biggest win in history.

As well as losing by such a wide margin, to rub salt into Town's wounds three City players grabbed hat tricks in their demolition at Maine Road - Paul Stewart, David White and Tony Adcock.

A consolation goal from a Andy May penalty in the 88th minute was nothing short of embarrassing for Town, who unsurprisingly ended the season bottom of the table.