Huddersfield Town welcome unbeaten league leaders Manchester City to the John Smith’s Stadium for a mouth-watering clash.

City have dealt with all comers in the Premier League, opening up an already imposing eight-point lead at the summit.

The Terriers have relished upsetting the odds over the last 18 months and they will have to go some to replicate the memorable defeat of Man United in October and even to avoid the mauling they received from Spurs.

But with a packed-out, fired-up home support behind them and with leaders Christopher Schindler, Jonathan Hogg and Tommy Smith back in the ranks, never say never.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City - Premier League

When and where?

Sunday, November 26 (4pm) at John Smith’s Stadium

What channel is it on and when does coverage start?

Sky Sports are showing the game live on their Main Event and Premier League channels. Coverage gets underway at 3:30pm.

If you miss the live broadcast, Match of the Day 2 airs at 10:30pm on BBC One and extended highlights will be on Sky Sports PL at 11pm.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office predict a settled day, with early showers clearing to leave sunny spells in the lead-up to kick-off.

It will feel more like -1, despite maximum temperatures of 6°C. .

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner will not ask for a response to last week’s Bournemouth battering.

“I don’t usually like to speak about last performances but I can’t ask for a reaction because much of what happened was out of my players’ hands,” he said.

“In our games against Man United and Spurs we were brave, one worked and one didn’t.

“To be honest with the supporters behind us we have every reason to be confident.

“They are our small advantage on Sunday.”

Pep Guardiola expects a stern examination from Huddersfield, with the Spaniard claiming David Wagner’s achievements ‘speak for themselves.’

"We played last season against them. We were not able to win there in the FA Cup, we realised how complicated it is to play there," Pep warned.

"What Wagner has done speaks for itself - promotion from the Championship. The result against United.

"But not just that. At home, they have had good results. When they decide to make high pressing, they are so well-organised.

"Like every game away in the Premier League, we will try.”

Any team news?

Town have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of Sunday’s game and welcome back some key faces.

Christopher Schindler has served his suspension and Jonathan Hogg will be available after missing the Cherries game to attend the birth of his child.

In terms of long-term absentees, Wagner revealed Philip Billing, Jan Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele have all returned to training with the summer signings a matter of weeks away from a return.

Kasey Palmer ran out for the Under-23's on Monday and will be closely monitored in training next week for reintroduction into the match day squad.

City have a patched-up defence but Vincent Kompany is fit and ready to continue after his return to action at Leicester.

Bernard Mendy and John Stones are both ruled out but the Belgian has trained with no further fitness issues emerging from their midweek outing against Feyenoord.

Tell me about Man City

Look away now, Town fans. City roll into Sunday with 17 wins on the bounce.

For a team that average well over three goals a game, Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat of Feyenoord was a nervy affair, Raheem Sterling’s late winner sealing top spot in Champions League Group F.

Guardiola’s side have plugged defensive gaps from last season and look to all the world like champions elect.

League Head to Head Record

HTAFC (22 Wins), Draws (25), Man City (21 Wins)

There have been many memorable meetings between the two sides in the modern era, despite the infrequency of the fixture.

Town held Guardiola’s City to a goalless draw in the FA Cup last season, before losing the replay 5-1 at the Etihad.

In their last league clash 17 years ago, Clyde Wijnhard cancelled out Shaun Goater’s effort to earn the home side a point in the old First Division at Leeds Road.

Huddersfield had the wood on Sunday’s opponents in the late 1990’s, enjoying a run of five games undefeated in six.

Any match odds?

SkyBet expert Dale Tempest has suggested that the return of Schindler and Jonathan Hogg, as well as a refreshed Aaron Mooy, could mean this is a good time for Town to play the table-toppers.

SkyBet’s odds don’t reflect the view of the former Town player, with the hosts as far out as 11/1 for the outright win. City are in at one to five with the draw priced 11/2.