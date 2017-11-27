Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-1 by Premier League leaders Manchester City yesterday in what was a superb performance from the Terriers.

Town went into the break level at half time thanks to Nicolas Otamendi's own goal from a flicked Tom Ince corner, but the Citizens were level two minutes after the interval.

Raheem Sterling was tugged back by Scott Malone to hand the visitors a penalty, which Sergio Aguero gratefully rolled into the corner of Jonas Lossl's net.

Town held out until the final 10 minutes, when a Lossl save from a Gabriel Jesus effort looped off Sterling and into the back of the net to give City the victory.

A packed John Smith's Stadium crowd of 24,121 people were present to see the Terriers put up a great fight, and not many will have gone home disappointed by the 2-1 defeat to the free-scoring Champions-elect.

