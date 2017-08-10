Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's match against Manchester United is the most long-awaited fixture in the Premier League.

The Terriers host United on October 21 - over 45-and-a-half years since the two sides last met.

No other two Premier League teams will have waited so long to play one another.

The two sides last met on March 11, 1972 at Old Trafford, when Town were last in the top flight.

Frank O’Farrell’s side walked away 2-0 winners that day thanks to goals from Ian Storey-Moore and George Best.

When the two sides finally meet again in October, 16,660 days will have passed since that last encounter which works out at just over 45-and-a-half years.

The next longest time that will have passed between two teams playing one another is 16,460 days.

Town last played Tottenham on September 6, 1972, with the London side winning two-one in the League Cup.

When the Terriers next play Spurs on September 30, just over 45 years will have passed since that last game.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Brighton and Everton have waited the next longest amount of time to play one another - 12,607 days, around 34-and-a-half years.

The two sides last met in the old First Division on April 9, 1983, a game which Everton won 2-1.

Brighton and Chelsea have had the next longest wait at 10,513 days or just short of 29 years.

They last met in the old Second Division on March 15, 1989, when Chelsea won 1-0.

Past meeting records taken from 11v11.com for all competitions.

Teams: Days since last game

Huddersfield-Manchester United: 16,660

Huddersfield-Tottenham: 16,460

Brighton-Everton: 12,607

Brighton-Chelsea: 10,513

Brighton-Manchester United: 9,072

Brighton-West Brom: 8,925

Huddersfield-West Ham: 7,287

Huddersfield-Liverpool: 6,530