The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town welcome Premier League giants Manchester United to West Yorkshire for the first time since October 9th 1971.

The Red Devils ran out 3-0 victors that day and David Wagner will be hoping history does not repeat itself as his side seek a win for the first time in eight games in all competitions.

In comparison, Jose Mourinho brings his United side into the game unbeaten in the league and on the back of an impressive 1-0 away win over Benfica in the Champions League .

Town are expected to still be without Michael Hefele (achilles), Kasey Palmer (hamstring) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic but Collin Quaner (calf) and Steve Mounié (heel) could return for the John Smith's Stadium encounter.

But who would YOU select for tomorrow afternoon's clash if you were the German supremo? Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for the game.