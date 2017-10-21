Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Premier League giants Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon with nothing to lose.

David Wagner's side are now winless in seven games in all competitions and haven’t scored in any competition since Laurent Depoitre’s goal against Leicester City in mid-September.

But with Steve Mounié back to full fitness, the shackles can come off when Jose Mourinho’s side visit West Yorkshire.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, September 21st (3pm) at John Smith’s Stadium

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, with Match of the Day airing on BBC One from 10:30pm.

Extended highlights will be on Match Choice on Sky Sports Premier League from 10:30pm with the game being shown live in 116 countries around the world.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office are expecting Storm Brian to hit tomorrow afternoon which will mean showers up to 3pm, heavy rain from kick-off onwards and winds of over 40mph. Bring your brolley!

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner said it is ‘usual’ for a newly-promoted side like Huddersfield Town to struggle for goals as they bid to break their four-game duck against United.

“Is this usual for a club like Huddersfield Town. Yes, it is,” he said.

“That we score three goals in the first game and two in the next game, this is extraordinary.

“We are working on the extraordinary, we like to deliver the extraordinary. But we have to accept that it’s not ordinary.

“We will change it and we do not worry about it because we are totally clear.”

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho won’t be moaning about the glut of first-team players he is missing through injury.

“For some, it is better to remember and remember and remember that the team is not at its full strength,” he said .

“The way we think the best way to do it is to speak always about opportunities for others, trust for others and belief in others.

“It doesn’t mean that I don’t miss the players, it’s just the way we try to do it.”

Any team news?

The return of Steve Mounié from a prolonged heel injury is exactly the kind of tonic the misfiring Terriers need ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Especially in the week where Philip Billing picked up an injury that will keep him out for at least eight weeks, or 12 weeks if surgery is needed.

Elsewhere, Collin Quaner (calf) will return for the Liverpool game while Michael Hefele, Kasey Palmer and Jon Gorenc Stankovic remain sidelined.

Despite the boost of Paul Pogba returning to training this week, United have a list of absentees as long as your arm for the trip to the John Smith’s.

Midfielders Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are out, alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

The only fitness boost came with the news that Marcus Rashford’s knee knock picked up against Benfica is not serious enough to rule him out.

Tell me about Manchester United

The Red Devils haven’t totally convinced in their last two games - a narrow 1-0 win over Benfica midweek and a goalless draw at Anfield- but remain a fierce proposition.

Eight games in and Mourinho’s side have only trailed for two minutes in the Premier League, through Eric Choupo-Moting’s 43rd minute strike at Stoke City swiftly cancelled out by Marcus Rashford.

Rashford scored the winner in Portugal and he has played at the John Smith’s before; in a fifth round FA Youth Cup tie in February 2014 that United won 2-1.

League Head to Head Record

HTAFC (14 Wins), Draws (13), Spurs (9 Wins)

These teams- two of the only four sides ever to win three titles in a row - met four times during the Terriers’ truncated top-flight spell in the early 70’s.

Town lost 2-0 in the last meeting between them, but grabbed a point at Old Trafford in November 1970 through a Bobby Hoy strike. Their last defeat of United came in the 1962 FA Cup, a thumping 5-0 triumph.

United have not lost in Yorkshire since September 2002 yet have lost 12.5% of their games against newly-promoted sides since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Any match odds?

SkyBet expert Dale Tempest reckoned that a high-tempo start could make Town’s 9/1 shot at winning look like a big price - however, the bookmakers do have United as resounding favourites at 4/11 outright while the draw is at 18/5.