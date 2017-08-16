Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Newcastle United this weekend in the Terriers' first ever home Premier League match.

The John Smith's Stadium has been upgraded over the summer to meet Premier League regulations and will host a sell-out crowd on Sunday, with kick off set for 1.30pm.

Rafa Benitez will be without playmaker Jonjo Shelvey and defenders Florian Lejeune and Paul Dummett for the clash, while Town quartet Nahki Wells, Jonathan Hogg, Martin Cranie and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are all sidelined with injury.

The Toon will have new striker Joselu at their disposal following the Spaniard's switch to St James' Park from Stoke earlier this week.

Who would you pick to make sure the ex-Real Madrid forward has a disappointing debut?

Would you keep it the same after the sensational display at Selhurst Park?

Have your say with our team selector below.