Huddersfield Town host Norwich City on Wednesday in the next installment of the Terriers' Championship run-in.

Town beat the Canaries at Carrow Road earlier on in the campaign, coming out 2-1 winners in East Anglia.

Elias Kachunga notched the first within five minutes, but Town were immediately pegged back by the former Premier League side through midfielder Jonny Howson.

But the DR Congo forward had the final say on proceedings, netting the winner just before the interval.

Since the December encounter, Town's promotion push has continued, but Norwich's has faded.

Town come into the fixture having suffered back-to-back defeats, but still find themselves third in the Championship table.

Norwich lost their last match to Aston Villa and their playoff hopes are now surely over, with the Canaries seven points behind sixth-placed Fulham with seven matches to play.

