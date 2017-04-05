WATCH: Town players celebrate after the 2-1 victory over Norwich City

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Norwich City this evening aiming to get back to winning ways and complete a SkyBet Championship double over the Canaries.

However, Town's last five meetings against the Norfolk side have only seen one victory - the other four bringing a draw and three defeats.

One of those losses occurred in the Championship with the other two coming in Lee Clark's tenure at the club in League One as Town lost 3-0 at Carrow Road and 3-1 at the John Smith's Stadium in the 2009/10 season.

Meanwhile, during the Championship meetings between the pair, Town have scored three goals while conceding eight, picking up four points in total against Norwich.

Steven Downes takes a look back at the previous meetings between the two sides over recent years below.

2016/17

Norwich City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

It was a night to remember for Huddersfield Town as David Wagner's side steamrollered past Norwich City at Carrow Road in front of the SKY TV cameras.

Elias Kachunga's first-half brace was enough to seal the win after Norwich opened the scoring through Jonny Howson in the 6th minute.

The atmosphere among the home fans towards then-manager Alex Neil was toxic with the Scot since losing his job and Alan Irvine taking temporary charge.

2014/15

Norwich City 5-0 Huddersfield Town

It was a disastrous afternoon at Carrow Road for Town two seasons ago as the Canaries rattled five past a poor Terriers side.

It was a long way for the travelling Blue White faithful to go for such a humiliating defeat with an early red card for Murray Wallace setting the tone for Town.

Despite staying level by the interval, the home side who took full control in the second-half with the scorers for Norwich City seeing a double for Bradley Johnson (46 and 51), Nathan Redmond (48), Cameron Jerome (69) and Lewis Grabban (77).

Huddersfield Town 2-2 Norwich City

After a slow start, the game eventually burst into life early into the second-half as Ishmael Miller opened the scoring in the 55th minute.

Norwich City's Wes Hoolahan equalised for the away side just 12 minutes later with James Vaughan appearing to have sealed the win for the home side in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

As the forward reeled away to celebrate, he received a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration and was duly dismissed.

And in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Jamar Loza rolled in the equaliser to send Town fans home disappointed.