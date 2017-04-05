Watch what Cannon Hall Farm has in store for East

Three goals in seven second-half minutes saw Huddersfield Town blow Norwich City away to record an impressive win at the John Smith's Stadium.

After dominating the opening 45 minutes, Elias Kachunga eventually broke the deadlock in the 66th minute before Nahki Wells' clever backheel set up Aaron Mooy to make double the advantage.

And just minutes later Wells himself got on the scoresheet, claiming his tenth goal of the season with a good left-footed strike.

Key Moment

Huddersfield Town’s quick-fire second and third goals thankfully ensured there would to be no late drama to deal with.

Moan of the Match



Just a minor criticism on a night of mainly positives - Town could have taken a few of their chances early to make the game more comfortable viewing for longer than it was.

Talking Point

Jonathan Hogg’s return saw a rejuvenated Town performance to put the side back on track - is the midfield enforcer actually David Wagner’s most important player?

Man of the Match

Jonathan Hogg: A sensational return from his neck injury, the 28-year-old is Huddersfield Town’s very own N'Golo Kanté - 9

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Chris Kavanagh (Manchester) - a few strange decisions but not the worst refereeing display seen this season. But that’s not saying too much.

Atmosphere

The noise inside the John Smith’s Stadium throughout gave no hint or suggestion of promotion nerves from the Blue White faithful

Verdict

Normal service is resumed with an emphatic SkyBet Championship performance. Pressure? What Pressure?