Huddersfield Town came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

David Wagner's side went behind to Hildeberto Pereira's 25th-minute opener after he collected a deflected pass, shrugged off Michael Hefele and lobbed keeper Joel Coleman.

But two goals in six minutes after the break from Kasey Palmer and a Michael Mancienne own goal clinched an eighth home win of the season and consolidated Town's place in the top six of the SkyBet Championship table.

The result not only saw Town move onto 42 points, a tally they managed to reach in March last season, but was also the first time the side have clinched four successive league victories since 2011.



But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

