Rajiv van La Parra and Jonathan Hogg have both been ruled of Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup third-round tie with Port Vale.

However head coach David Wagner is hopeful both will resume training next week ahead of the crucial Championship derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough next Saturday, January 14.

Wideman van La Parra missed the 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic after picking up a knee injury during the 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.

Midfielder Hogg missed both those matches after damaging a thigh muscle during the 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

“Neither will be available for the FA Cup,” explained Wagner. “Rajiv is a little bit further on than Hoggy, but hopefully both will start training again on Tuesday.”

Wagner insists the Sheffield Wednesday trip is way down his list of priorities at this stage.

“I am thinking of how we can beat Port Vale,” said the German, who is yet to win a cup clash in three attempts as Town chief.

“Everyone knows our cup record is not the best. This is something we want to change.

“There may be some team changes, but these will be to help us try to win the match.

“I know that all my squad play their part, and reaching round four is down to our attitude and staying in our identity.

“Make no mistake, we want to win. This is one of the most traditional cup competitions in the world and it is great to be a part of it.”

Ex-Borussia Dortmund II boss Wagner, who wasn’t involved in Germany’s national cup as a manager because B teams aren’t allowed to enter, says Town’s 2-1 defeat at Vale’s League One rivals Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the English League Cup back in August still rankles.

“Shrewsbury deserved their win and that is a lesson to us,” he continued.

“We must show we have learned from that defeat and that we are five months further down the line in terms of our progress and development.”