A Jack Payne double and goals from Kasey Palmer and Harry Bunn gave Huddersfield Town their first win in any cup competition since August 2014.

David Wagner 's side dominated throughout with Port Vale keeper Jak Alnwick pulling off a number of great first-half saves before Payne put Town ahead in the 28th minute.

Despite having all the possession and pressure, Huddersfield Town had to wait until deep into the second-half to seal the victory and passage into the 4th Round of the FA Cup .

Kasey Palmer made it 2-0 with a deflected shot before Harry Bunn added a third in the 80th minute with Payne making it 4-0 four minutes later.

