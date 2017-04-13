Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Preston North End on Good Friday looking to get their SkyBet Championship promotion challenge back on track.

Although currently sat third in the table, David Wagner's men have experienced three defeats in the last four games to give them little hope of achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A victory over PNE, managed by former Town boss Simon Grayson, would see Town a step closer to guaranteeing a play-off place at the end of the season.

However, Preston harbour their own slim ambitions of a top six finish – currently eight points behind Sheffield Wednesday with five games to go.

Early team news for Town suggests Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn could be close to a return to the matchday squad but on-loan Chelsea FC duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown remain sidelined along with long-term absentee Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

