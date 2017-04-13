Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a War of the Roses encounter on Friday afternoon at Huddersfield Town face Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium.

The sides are intrinsically linked through their history and stature, having previously faced each other in two FA Cup finals.

Both games, in 1922 and 1938, went to a penalty shootout with Town winning the first and PNE the second.

Despite the rich history between the two sides though, recent meetings have been few and far between – only seven times in the league over the past 17 years.

This lack of recent history is predominantly due to league changes between the clubs with both often missing each other due to promotions or relegations.

Steven Downes takes a look back at the previous Championship meetings between the two sides over recent years below.

2016/17

Preston 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Town travelled to Deepdale back in October on a poor run of form having previously lead the SkyBet Championship table.

However it was the Lilywhites who came out on top, with ex-Town centre back Tom Clarke getting the hosts off to the perfect start in the 6th minute.

Alex Baptiste (42) and Paul Gallagher (53) then made it 3-0 before half-time with Nahki Wells pulling on back for Town in the 81st minute with the game all but lost.

2015/16

Preston 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 3-1 Preston

A Nahki Wells brace and one from Welsh midfielder Emyr Huws gave Town a comfortable win over their Lancashire rivals at the John Smith's Stadium.

The reverse fixture at Deepdale was an exciting game with Preston grabbing the win with a late goal after Nahki Wells had put Town in front.

A Joel Lynch own goal in the 83rd minute drew the sides level before Alan Browne scored the winner for PNE in stoppage time.