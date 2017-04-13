Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are once again without Chelsea FC loan pair Izzy Brown (knee) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring).

However, winger Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn may be in contention after featuring for the under-23s earlier this week as they recover from injury.

Meanwhile, Preston North End centre-back Alex Baptiste starts a three-match ban but joint top-scorer Jordan Hugill is set to return after concussion kept him out against Leeds United .

Last season: Preston 2 Huddersfield 1, Huddersfield 3 Preston 1

Last five league matches: Huddersfield W L L W L; Preston W D D W L

League Position: Huddersfield Town 3rd, Preston North End 9th

Top scorers (all competitions): Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) 12; Tom Barkhuizen, Jordan Hugill & Callum Robinson (Preston) 11

Match odds: Home Win 3/4 Draw 13/5 Away Win 15/4

Four key points

1. While Danny Ward conceded two goals against Nottingham Forest last Saturday , he also made a number of key saves. He was praised by many Town fans afterwards for the way he kept Town to only a 2-0 defeat.

2. Jonathan Hogg is still getting used to being back, and Town took no risks on Saturday at the City Ground, with the influential midfielder still building his fitness back up after his injury at Bristol City . Town fans will be hoping to see a full 90 minute performance from him this weekend.

3. Elias Kachunga now has 12 goals for the season, and the permanent Town player will be wanting to add to his tally once again this weekend.

4. Chris Lowe wasn’t included in the match day squad at Nottingham Forest, however it is nothing for Town fans to be worried about, as the German left back was just rested in readiness for the busy Easter period.

Game in Numbers

8 - Tommy Smith sits at the top of Town’s assist charts with eight so far this season.

11 - Jordan Hugill has this many goals so far for Preston this season, and is there top scorer.

14 - Town have won that amount of games this season at the John Smith's Stadium .

21 - Preston have scored this amount of goals on the road so far this season.

17 - The amount of goals Town have conceded at home so far this season.

Three Pitch Battles

Christopher Schindler vs Jordan Hugill: The German defender will have to be on top of his game when he comes up against Preston’s top goal scorer this season.

Jonathan Hogg vs Aiden McGeady: The midfield enforcer will have to use all his experience to deal with one of the best players so far in this SkyBet Championship this season.