A dramatic winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time from Collin Quaner sealed a much-needed SkyBet Championship victory for Huddersfield Town over Preston North End.

After Aaron Mooy's penalty was saved by PNE's Chris Maxwell, the German striker pounced on the rebound to move David Wagner's side a step closer to guaranteeing a Play-Off place.

Here's how the game and the goals unfolded from this afternoon's John Smith's Stadium clash....

First Half

3 Minutes: A patient build-up from Town before Elias Kachunga’s deflected half volley forces a good save from PNE keeper Chris Maxwell.

4 Minutes: Chris Lowe finds Aaron Mooy but his effort from 18 yards out is over the bar.

12 Minutes: Aiden McGeady is nearly through on goal until Chris Lowe makes a superb challenge to deny him.

22 Minutes: The German Full-back then whips in a free-kick but Michael Hefele can’t make a firm connection with it.

23 Minutes: A superb strike from McGeady from outside the area gives the visitors the lead against the run of play.

38 Minutes: Another warning for Town as Preston try to launch a quick counter but Tom Barkhuizen’s ball is too far over Jordan Hugill head.

43 Minutes: GOAL FOR TOWN! A corner and an excellent delivery from Mooy sees PNE goalkeeper Maxwell stranded to leave Kachunga to head into an empty net.

Second Half

55 Minutes: Some of the crowd are on their feet as Mooy slips Kachunga into the box but the forward’s shot hits the side netting…

63 Minutes: Mooy’s corner looks for Smith but it is intercepted by McGeady - he then tries to break but Jonathan Hogg is on hand to snuff out the danger.

64 Minutes: Hogg then launches a raid down the other end and wins a corner - that’s delivered into the box and is met by Hefele but his header is blocked.

70 Minutes: Great build-up by Town before Smith’s deflected cross is headed in by the diving Jack Payne at the back post.

79 Minutes: Huddersfield Town have it all to do again as Barkhuizen’s pin-point delivery finds Jordan Hugill who heads home with aplomb.

82 Minutes: Tommy Spurr launches a long throw in the box for PNE which is cleared before Hugill heads over from two yards out - let off.

84 Minutes: Hogg looks for Wells but its just too long and runs out of play.

90+2 Minutes: Payne is manhandled by Hugill near the byline for a free-kick - it’s headed clear by Huntingdon....

90+3 Minutes: Play is then stopped after Elias Kachunga is floored in the penalty area...The referee awards a penalty with Hugill booked for the foul.

90+6 Minutes: Mooy steps up to take the penalty but it is well saved by Maxwell before Collin Quaner fires home the rebound.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg; Kachunga, Billing ((Payne,36)(Hudson,90+8)), van La Parra; Wells (Quaner, 86)

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Whitehead, Cranie, Scannell

Booked: Lowe

Preston North End (4-4-2): Maxwell; Vermijl (Browne, 89), Clarke (Spurr, 17), Huntington, Cunningham; Gallagher (Horgan, 74), Pearson, Johnson, McGeady; Hugill, Barkhuizen

Subs Not Used : Lindegaard, Makienok, Beckford, Robinson

Booked: Maxwell, Vermijl, Huntington, Pearson, Hugill

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 1 Preston North End 1

Next Match: Derby County at Pride Park, SkyBet Championship, Monday April 17th (5pm kick-off)