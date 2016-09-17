Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Everything you need to know

SkyBet Championship table toppers Huddersfield Town entertain Queens Park Rangers today looking to get back to winning ways.

Tuesday night saw Town's six match unbeaten run end away to Brighton & Hove Albion but it was nothing compared to the Hoops 6-0 thrashing at home to Newcastle United the same night.

And David Wagner 's side have yet to drop a single point at home this season after wins over Brentford , Barnsley and Wolves .

However the Terriers should approach the game with caution - the John Smith's Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for QPR in recent years with Town winless in the last three home encounters.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers – Skybet Championship.

When and where?

Saturday, September 17 (3pm) at the John Smith's Stadium.

Weather Forecast

According to the Met Office, fans should expect a rather cloudy and overcast forecast with the odd bright interval. There will also be a chance of a few light showers with a maximum temperature 17 °C.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner wants the home crowd to be the largest – and loudest – of the season so far.

Supporters have responded to the Championship leaders’ ticket initiatives and bright form by turning out in their numbers.

And the head coach says that has played a big part in his side winning all three home games so far.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said: "“We have the chance to finish a three-game spell with six points ( Town won 1-0 at Leeds United last Saturday ).

“That is what our fans want and they can play a huge part in making it happen.

“I’d like them to get behind us from before the game starts right through to the end and to be the loudest they have been. Together we can take another step in the right direction.”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday

Any team news?

Earlier this week David Wagner was quick to refute claims his team were suffering from tiredness and claimed any personnel changes would be for purely tactical reasons and not down to fatigue.

Joe Lolley is the only notable absentee - remaining sidelined with a foot injury which has kept him out of the last four matches while striker Nahki Wells and midfielder Kasey Palmer are pushing for recalls after starting on the bench in recent matches.

Meanwhile QPR are likely to be without James Perch who went off on a stretcher with a knee injury against his former club Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Pawel Wszolek replaced Perch and could be handed a full debut while Sebastian Polter (glute) and Massimo Luongo (illness) are also doubtful but former Town old boy Joel Lynch is fit after an abdominal injury.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town v QPR- YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash

Tell me about Queens Park Rangers

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 's side have had an indifferent start to this season, winning three, drawing one and losing three from their opening seven games, currently lying 14th in the Championship table with 10 points.

An impressive opening win over Leeds United was followed by briefly going top of the league the following week after beating Cardiff City 2-0 away.

Since then Queens Park Rangers have lost to Barnsley and Preston North End, drawn with Blackburn Rovers and scrapped a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Wigan Athletic before Tuesday night's horror show against Newcastle United.

League Head-To-Head Record

Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: Last 10 Head-to-Head Results at the John Smith's Stadium

Last time the two sides met at the John Smith's Stadium the Terriers were undone by a late goal from Dutch midfielder Tjaronn Chery as the West Londoners ran-out 1-0 winners.

The Hoops are unbeaten in the last six meetings with Huddersfield - with four wins and two draws as well as winning two of their last three trips to West Yorkshire.

Any Match odds?

Despite their previous record against Queens Park Rangers, bookies are heavily backing Town to come out triumphant on Saturday afternoon, installing them as favourites.

Match Result Poll

