Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Kasey Palmer celebrates opening the scoring with his team-mates.

Huddersfield Town maintained their unbeaten home record this season with a comfortable 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

David Wagner's side dominated for large periods of the game with Kasey Palmer setting Town on course for victory with a 14th minute header from a Rajiv van La Parra cross.

Elias Kachunga then made it two just after the hour mark before Idrissa Sylla pulled one back for QPR to ensure a tense finish.

The win, described afterwards by David Wagner as the perfect response from his side after the mid-week defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion sees Huddersfield Town remain two points clear at the top of the Championship table.

