Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: give us your ratings for the Terriers

  • Updated
  • By

Who stood out and who didn't among David Wagner's men as Town maintain their unbeaten home record at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Kasey Palmer celebrates opening the scoring with his team-mates.
Huddersfield Town maintained their unbeaten home record this season with a comfortable 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

David Wagner's side dominated for large periods of the game with Kasey Palmer setting Town on course for victory with a 14th minute header from a Rajiv van La Parra cross.

Elias Kachunga then made it two just after the hour mark before Idrissa Sylla pulled one back for QPR to ensure a tense finish.

The win, described afterwards by David Wagner as the perfect response from his side after the mid-week defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion sees Huddersfield Town remain two points clear at the top of the Championship table.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Huddersfield
2
QPR
1
Championship, September 17, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Harry Bunn
    0
  • Dean Whitehead
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
    Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Impressive Town maintain 100% home record

    Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer celebrates his opening goal with Rajiv van La Parra.

    A bumper crowd of 20,595 fans witnessed David Wagner's men see off a late QPR fight back to maintain top spot in the SkyBet Championship

