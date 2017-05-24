Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set to face Reading FC this Bank Holiday Monday at Wembley for the ultimate prize of a place in the Premier League.

The SkyBet Championship Play-Off final, dubbed as the £200 million game, will be Town's biggest game in their modern history.

It's honours even so far this season between the two sides, both recording 1-0 home wins when they faced each of in the league this campaign with the Royals finishing third in the table and Town in fifth.

Below Steven Downes takes a look at the previous meetings between the two clubs while Town have been back in the SkyBet Championship.

2016/17

Reading 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Reading

Town lost away to the Royals in the first meeting between the two sides this season - Rajiv Van La Parra's two yellow cards midway through the first-half meaning David Wagner's side had to play the majority of the game with ten men.

Reading's pressure eventually paid off as Roy Beeren's deflected shot in the 41st minute was enough to separate the two sides.

The corresponding John Smith's Stadium clash was just as tight with Philip Billing scoring the winner in the 82nd minute to give Town the three vital points.

2015/16

Reading 2-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 3-1 Reading

Town played Reading four times in this season, twice in the Championship and two fixtures in the FA Cup.

They drew 2-2 in the FA Cup Third Round at the John Smith's Stadium with the replay seeing Town lose 5-2 down in Berkshire.

In the league's first game between the two sides it was a 2-2 draw down in Reading - Jamie Paterson gave Town a 2nd minute lead before ex-Town player Oliver Norwood levelled the scores in the 15th minute.

Nahki Wells put Town back in the lead ten minutes later, however Ola John equalised for the Royals with five minutes on the clock remaining.

When Town faced Reading at the John Smith's for the reverse fixture it was a different story, as the Terriers won 3-1 - Nahki Wells, Jamie Paterson and Flo Bojaj the scorers for Town with Ola John grabbing a late consolation for the Royals.

2014/15

Reading 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 3-0 Reading

Town won both games against Reading in the league but were defeated 1-0 in the FA Cup Third Round encounter.

Jacob Butterfield and Harry Bunn were on the scoresheet for Town at the Madejski Stadium back in August of 2014.

The corresponding home victory against the Royals was one of the highlights in a difficult season - Harry Bunn (10), Nahki Wells (55) and Ishmael Miller (74) grabbing the goals on the day.

2013/14

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Reading

Reading 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Town's first meeting against Reading was the season after Huddersfield returned to the SkyBet Championship.

The home tie was a tight affair between the two clubs, with Reading grabbing the win through a Billy Sharp strike in the 32nd minute.

It was two early goals which sorted the game out down in Reading, as both sides came away with a point.

Nahki Wells put Town 1-0 up on the 4th minute of the game before a Reading penalty was converted by Pavel Pogrebnyak just three minutes later.