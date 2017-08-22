Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After two successive Premier League wins, Huddersfield Town turn their attention to the Second Round of the Carabao Cup against Rotherham United on Wednesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm)

The League One side travel to the John Smith's Stadium still in transition under Paul Warne after their humiliating SkyBet Championship relegation last term.

Although the Millers finished rock bottom of the table, they gave David Wagner's side two tough games last season – a 2-1 home win was followed by a late Tommy Smith strike to earn all three points at the New York Stadium.

Boss Wagner has already intimated he could rotate his squad for the game but who would YOU select for tomorrow night's clash if you were the German supremo? Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for the game.