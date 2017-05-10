Did your MP keep their election campaign promises?

Huddersfield Town face Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the play-off semi-final on Sunday, with the aggregate winner heading to Wembley for the final.

Town will welcome back top scorer Elias Kachunga, but will be without Philip Billing, Jon Gorenc Stankvoci and Kasey Palmer who have all been ruled out for the rest of the season.

And Danny Ward will also miss out after receiving a red card against Cardiff City on the final day of the regular season.

On the other side, Sheffield Wednesday will be without in-form striker Gary Hooper, who has flown out to Spain to see a specialist about a hamstring injury.

That could pave the way for ex-Town forward Jordan Rhodes to lead the line for the Owls alongside Fernando Forestieri.

Who would you pick to stifle Wednesday and take a positive result into the second leg?

Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for Sunday.