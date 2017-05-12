Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town play Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs this weekend at the John Smith's Stadium.

However, Town don't have the best record against the Owls so far - since being back in the second tier.

Town have lost both games to Wednesday this season, but both were tight games - which will give Town fans some confidence heading into Sunday.

When looking back at the fixtures between the two sides in the past, it is Wednesday who normally come out on top.

Here Steven Downes looks at the past meetings between the two sides.

2016/17

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Huddersfield Town

The tie at the John Smith's stadium was close in the score line, but the performances told a slightly different story with Wednesday being the more dominant side throughout the match.

It was Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri who scored the vital goal in the 68th minute when he slotted away a penalty.

The second game was much like the first, as the Owls' physicality proved to be the important factor.

Ross Wallace scored a screamer - after Nahki Wells believed he was fouled - before Forestieri doubled the home side's lead to give them the win.

2015/16

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls were much the stronger team in this one, as both sides were having very different seasons.

Town once again had to battle against relegation, while Wednesday eventually got to the play-off final.

The first game was a fairly easy one for the Hillsborough club, Eduardo Lucas Joao (78),(90+2) and Kieran Lee (83) scored the goals on the day for the South Yorkshire club.

Meanwhile Sean Scannell scored the only goal for Town in what turned out to be a disappointing result in David Wagner's first game in charge of the club.

The reverse fixture in West Yorkshire was closer as Town matched Wednesday for most of the match.

Forestieri was once again the thorn in Town's side as he got the winner in the 83rd minute of the game.

2014/15

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Town gained two points against Wednesday in this season with two entertaining draws.

The home draw was goalless and played out very much like a chess game with neither side giving too much away.

The reverse fixture at Hillsborough was more lively and it ended with two late goals to keep the fans on edge.

Wednesday's Sergiu Bus scored on the 86th minute of the game, however Town and more specifically Ishmael Miller spoiled the Owls party as he equalised just three minutes later.

2013/14

Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

It was one win and one loss in this season against the Owls for Town - and the win came at Hillsborough.

The game will always be remembered by Town fans for the quirky goal celebration that both Adam Clayton and Martin Patterson performed on the day.

The celebration signalled an end of the reported training ground bust up between the two players a week or so before the Wednesday fixture.

Ironically, it was both Paterson (11) and Clayton (68) who scored on the day for Town.

Town lost the reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium - Jeremy Helan (40) and Jacques Maghoma (72) scored the goals for the visitors to give them the win.

2012/13

Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Town picked four points up against the South Yorkshire club in their first season back in the Championship.

A win at Hillsborough was unexpected but well received, Oliver Norwood (16), Lee Novak (18) and Adam Clayton's 71st minute penalty gave Town a brilliant away win.

Back at the John Smith's Stadium it was a closer game between the two sides, and it end up being a goalless draw, however it meant Town picked up another vital point towards safety.