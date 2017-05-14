Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off clash with Sheffield Wednesday is finely poised after a goalless first-leg draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Owls will be considered as marginal favourites for the win overall after frustrating a dominate Town side throughout the opening encounter.

David Wagner's side bossed the entire 90 minutes with Izzy Brown clipping the crossbar in the first-half and Nahki Wells twice testing Owls' stopper Keiren Westwood in the Wednesday goal.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from today's game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Key Moment

Should Izzy Brown’s first-half effort have found the net as opposed to the crossbar, it may have put a few doubts in the minds of Sheffield Wednesday and their negative tactical approach.

Moan of the Match

Town’s inability to convert their dominance into clear-cut chances and goals once again reared it’s ugly head.

Talking Point

Can David Wagner produce a tactical masterstroke at Hillsborough similar to Owls counterpart Carlos Carvalhal has done at the John Smith’s Stadium?

Man of the Match

Elias Kachunga - Fought for every ball and was a constant nuisance to Sheffield Wednesday’s backline.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Paul Tierney (Lancashire): Made all the right decisions but could have stamped more of an authority on Sheffield Wednesday’s timewasting and theatrics.

Atmosphere

Sensational throughout - orchestrated and led superbly by the North Stand Loyal with their banners and noise.

Verdict

How Huddersfield Town handled the Hillsborough encounter was always going to be the decisive factor and so this result set-ups the clash up nicely.