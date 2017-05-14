Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in the first leg of the play-off semi-final today, with Town much the better side.

Wednesday came to stifle Town and succeeded, but held no threat of their own on the counter attack.

The goalless draw tees up Wednesday's second leg beautifully with both sides well and truly in the tie ahead of taking to the Hillsborough turf.

Here's how the match unfolded...

First half

8 Minutes: Great determination from Kachunga who wins the ball and feeds Mooy on the edge of the box. The Aussie drags his left-footed shot wide.

23 Minutes: Lowe’s blocked cross is flicked on brilliantly by Wells and Brown’s effort flicks the top of the bar and lands on the roof of the net.

Second Half

56 Minutes: Wells tries an audacious chip from outside the area. Westwood just tips over.

57 Minutes: Reach goes on a diagonal run across the box and his left-footed shot drifts wide of the post.

65 Minutes: Wells gets in front of his man to connect with Mooy’s delivery, but his flick loops over the bar.

70 Minutes: Smith sneaks in behind the Wednesday defence after a great ball from Mooy, but he can’t keep his effort down.

72 Minutes: Wells latches on to a deflected cross and it’s only a superb save by Westwood that keeps the scores level.

84 Minutes: Bannan picks up the ball and pushes forward, unleashing a shot from 30 yards. It’s high and wide but not too far off target.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe (Holmes-Dennis, 90+1); Hogg, Mooy; Kachunga (Quaner,78), Brown, van La Parra; Wells (Cranie, 90)

Subs Not Used: Coddington, Whitehead, Hudson, Payne

Booked: Smith

Sheffield Wednesday (4-4-2): Westwood; Hunt, Loovens, Lees, Pudil; Wallace (Jones, 63), Lee, Bannan, Reach; Fletcher (Rhodes,69), Forestieri (Winnall, 73)

Subs Not Used : Wildsmith, Palmer, Sasso, Nuhiu

Booked: Wallace, Hunt, Jones

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Next Match: Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, SkyBet Championship Play-Offs Semi-Final Second Leg, Sunday May 14 (Noon kick-off)