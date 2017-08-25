Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans would make one change to the side that beat Newcastle United last week when the Terriers take on Southampton on Saturday.

We asked the Town supporters who they would start against the Saints and most people would bring in Kasey Palmer for the weekend clash, with Tom Ince dropping to the bench.

Last week the ex-Derby County winger started in the number 10 role, with Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van La Parra flanking him.

But the supporters would like to see Palmer play in the heart of Town's attacking three this weekend, behind club-record signing Steve Mounie.

Philip Billing and Aaron Mooy are paired in central midfield for the third time this season by the fans, with both finding the net for Town in the last week - Mooy scoring against the Toon and Billing netting against Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

At the back, Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe once again start in the wide areas, with Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen chosen to resume their partnership in the heart of the defence.

Jonas Lossl is selected to continue between the sticks two impressive performances in the opening matches of the season.