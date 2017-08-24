Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Southampton this weekend looking to make it four wins from four at the start of the season.

Town have won both of their opening Premier League fixtures - against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United - before coming from behind to beat Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup second round earlier this week.

The Terriers are yet to concede in the top flight of English football, but Southampton proved last week they can score goals - putting three past West Ham to secure the three points.

But the Saints are a side coming to terms with a new style of football - much like Palace - with new boss Mauricio Pellegrino at the helm.

Town will hope they can once again capitalise on a squad still coming to terms with a new system and keep all three points in West Yorkshire.

Who would you pick to do just that this weekend?

Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for the weekend clash.