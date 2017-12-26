Huddersfield Town return to the John Smith's Stadium hoping to build on their recent impressive away form with victory over Stoke City this afternoon.

David Wagner's men come into the Boxing Day encounter on the back of good results at Watford and Southampton over the past fortnight.

In comparison, they face a Potters side currently stuttering in the Premier League with many believing Mark Hughes' side are grossly under-achieving so far this season.

Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is expected to be fit for the encounter despite the injury he sustained in a nasty collision with Southampton forward Charlie Austin at the weekend.

However, the Terriers will be without Elias Kachunga, Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

For Stoke, Kevin Wimmer may deputise at left-back for the doubtful Erik Pieters while teenager Tom Edwards is likely to keep his place with Glen Johnson still a fitness doubt.

Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.