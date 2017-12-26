Huddersfield Town return to the John Smith's Stadium hoping to build on their recent impressive away form with victory over Stoke City this afternoon.
David Wagner's men come into the Boxing Day encounter on the back of good results at Watford and Southampton over the past fortnight.
In comparison, they face a Potters side currently stuttering in the Premier League with many believing Mark Hughes' side are grossly under-achieving so far this season.
Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is expected to be fit for the encounter despite the injury he sustained in a nasty collision with Southampton forward Charlie Austin at the weekend.
However, the Terriers will be without Elias Kachunga, Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.
For Stoke, Kevin Wimmer may deputise at left-back for the doubtful Erik Pieters while teenager Tom Edwards is likely to keep his place with Glen Johnson still a fitness doubt.
Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.
Player ratings
FT: Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke City 1
The referee blows the whistle for the final whistle in what has been an well-fought game here at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Tom Ince gave Town the perfect start with a 10th minute goal before Ramadan Sobhi equalised in the second half.
Stick with us as we bring you all the best post-match news and reaction...
Just Over...
90+2 Minutes: Quaner has just been announced as the Official Man of the Match and he nearly is a matchwinner as his strike narrowly goes over the bar.
Added Time...
A minimum of four minutes is to be added at the end of this game - the home crowd roar in anticipation of one big final chance!!
So So Close...
89 Minutes: A Mooy corner eventually falls to Lolley 18 yards out - his deflected shot is saved by Butland for another corner...
All Town...
We’re into the last couple of minutes here and there looks to be only one team likely to win this at the moment....
Booking
84 Minutes: Zanka is booked for a late challenge on Diouf who was expertly put through by Adam. This is end-to-end and anyone’s game here at the moment!
Substituiton
83 Minutes: A very tired Chris Lowe is replaced by Scott Malone...
Phenomenal Save!
81 Minutes: A bit of mis-communication between Zanka and Lossl gift Stoke a corner - it’s delivered into the box with Town’s stopper pulling off a wonderful stop to deny Peter Crouch.
Substitution
76 Minutes: Charlie Adam comes on for Darren Fletcher - he’s known to score some specials as well...
Booking
76 Minutes: The game is very open and scrappy at the moment as Diouf tries to latch onto a long ball over the top and goes down under pressure from Zanka.
The Stoke forward goes down looking for a free-kick but is booked himself.
Booking...
72 Minutes: Zouma’s booked for a foul on Tommy Smith with a free-kick awarded - the full-back is shaken but after some treatment is back on his feet.
Penalty Appeals - Again!!
71 Minutes: The visitors now appeal for a penalty as Mame Biram Diouf goes down under pressure from Schindler - think the referee evened things up by waving play-on there!
Yellow Card
69 Minutes: Ince tries to latch onto a long ball over the top but is pulled down by Geoff Cameron.
The Stoke player is booked with the resultant free-kick 25 yards out straight at Butland from Ince.
Penalty Claims!!
66 Minutes: Massive shouts as Mooy is brought down in the box after a short corner - but nothing is given by referee Anthony Taylor...
Great Save!
63 Minutes: Lossl does excellenty to tip a driven Choupo-Moting effort wide before Zouma turns the corner over the bar.
Substitutions
62 Minutes: Joe Lolley and Laurent Depoitre replace Rajiv van La Parra and Steve Mounie.
Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke City 1
60 Minutes: Ramadan Sobhi equalises for Stoke - sliding in at the back post to tap in Allen’s dangerous cross - suddenly the visitors have found their voice.
Booking
58 Minutes: Christopher Schindler is booked for a tactical foul on Joe Allen - that’s the first yellow card of the game.
Over The Bar!!
56 Minutes: Stoke keeper Butland comes out to get a hand on Van La Parra’s dink before Mounie fires the ball over the bar from five yards out from a Tommy Smith cross. Should have done better with that.
Curling Effort...
49 Minutes: Darren Fletcher whips a corner into the box with Mounie on hand to clear - it comes out to Shaqiri though but he curls his 20 yard effort over the bar.
Fan View...
Chance!!
47 Minutes: Steve Mounie tries an overhead kick in the area which flies inches over the bar - that would have been a perfect start for the side.
Second Half...
We’re back underway at the John Smith’s Stadium and it’s Tom Ince and Steve Mounie to get us underway - more of the same please Town!
First Half Match Action...
HT: Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke City 0
The Terriers take a well-deserved lead at the interval courtesy of Tom Ince’s 10th minute strike - it’s perfectly set-up for another 45 minutes though so don’t go anywhere!!