Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the bet365 Stadium this weekend to face struggling Stoke City in the Premier League.

It will be the first game in charge for newly-appointed Paul Lambert who replaced Mark Hughes earlier this week with the Potters languishing in the bottom three.

In comparison, the Terriers lie 14th in the table but are currently without a win since the emphatic 4-1 away victory over Watford on December 16th.

The last time the two sides met was less than a month ago in a Boxing Day encounter which ended in a 1-1 draw, Stoke's Ramadan Sobhi cancelling out Tom Ince's early strike

Ahead of this weekend's clash, Tegan Parish analyses five of the most unforgettable clashes between the two teams…

Huddersfield Town 3 – 1 Stoke City, 1 November 1997, League Division One

Labelled a ‘disaster, turned success’ season, Town failed to win any of their opening 14 league games, culminating in the dismissal of Brian Horton to be replaced by Peter Jackson.

After losing four of Jackson's first five games and drawing the other, the Terriers pulled off a shock result at home to the Potters.

Despite an uneventful first half, Town's Lee Richardson opened the scoring 29 seconds into the second half before Stoke’s Andy Griffin’s 79-minute equaliser.

With 11 minutes to go, a quick free quick from Richardson allowed a clinical finish from Marcus Stewart and at 90 minutes, a mis-kick from Stoke saw Paul Dalton round-off the scoreline with some encouragement from Jackson running down the touchline!

Stoke City 3 – 2 Huddersfield Town, 22 September 1996, League Division One

It was a miserable campaign for the club as the Terriers faced a battle to avoid relegation to Division Two and just managed to survive, eventually finishing the season in 20th position.

With an early own goal from Stoke’s Nigel Worthington and a 36-minute goal from Marcus Stewart, Town dominated the first-half of the Staffordshire showdown.

However, fate turned against Brian Horton's side as John Gayle scored just before the second half, giving the home crowd hope for the second half with forward Mike Sheron striking twice after the interval to seal an incredible comeback victory.

Huddersfield Town 3 – 0 Stoke City, 6 April 1991, League Division Three

The 1990/91 season saw Stoke’s worst performance in terms of league position, and Eoin Hand’s third season at Town provided mediocre results.

But between November and March, the Terriers were on a very impressive run of only five losses in 26 games, including 12 wins.

This game maintained the Terrier’s position of sixth in the table as goals from Kieran O’Regan, Phil Quinlan and Mark Wright earnt Town an emphatic victory.

Huddersfield Town 2 – 3 Stoke City, 28 December 1959, League Division Two

Arguably Town's best season following their relegation from Division One four years earlier, the end of year clash saw a goal filled battle against Frank Taylor’s Stoke.

Goals from Frank Bowyer, Johnny King and Bobby Howitt gave the visitors a 3 -2 win with fan favourite Les Massie scoring twice for the Terriers.

Despite the strong campaign, the resignation of Bill Shankly (who later found success at Liverpool) was likely a factor in Town’s worst season to date in 1960/61, finishing 20th with only 35 points.

Stoke City 5 – 1 Huddersfield Town, 13 December 1958, League Division Two

Despite a poor start to the season for Stoke, Frank Taylor's side hosted the Terriers looking to maintain their push for promotion to Division One.

And Town were to be on the end of a devastating loss as goals from Bobby Howitt, Dennis Wilshaw (2), Frank Bowyer and Derrick Ward did the damage with Town's consolation coming from a Derek Hawksworth’s penalty.