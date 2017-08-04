Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Toriino later today in their last pre-season friendly.

The Terriers fought for an impressive comeback draw against VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday, with their second-string line-up saving the close-to-first team squad from embarrassment after a 2-0 defeat in the first 45 minutes.

David Wagner could well pick his 'first team' line-up on Friday, with the Premier League opening day fixture against Crystal Palace just eight days away.

In Schwaz on Tuesday, the boss selected two teams over the 90 minutes, but in Jenbach tonight a more settled line-up is due to be selected.

Something Town will have to deal with is Italian hotshot Andrea Belotti who is set to take to the field against the Terriers.

The Italian international is one of the hottest forwards in Europe currently, with 32 goals to his name last campaign.

But who would you select to stop him? Name your starting XI for tonight's match with our team selector below.