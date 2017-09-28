Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Tottenham Hotspur at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday in the Terriers' televised Premier League clash.

Spurs played in the Champions League in midweek, dispatching Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia 3-0 away from home.

That took Tottenham's away winning streak to six matches, but Mauricio Pochettino's men now face a quick turn around ahead of the early kick off against Town on Saturday.

Town have no new injury concerns following the European clash, but will be without longer-term absentees Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama.

Christian Eriksen may return from illness, while Moussa Dembele faces a fitness test ahead of the clash.

Town will be without Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Kasey Palmer, while David Wagner is set to provide injury updates on Collin Quaner, Steve Mounie, Danny Williams in Thursday's press conference.

Town's record signing Mounie has not played since the defeat against West Ham United due to a foot injury but could return this weekend, while Williams is likely to miss out with a fractured bone in his foot.

Who would you pick to start against Spurs this Saturday? Have your say with our team selector below.