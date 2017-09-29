The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town face by far their toughest test so far in the Premier League with the visit of Tottenham Hotspur to West Yorkshire.

The Terriers have made a confident start to life in the top-flight and kept their fourth clean sheet of the campaign last time out at Burnley - a figure only bettered by Manchester United.

However, David Wagner’s defence will have its work cut out stopping a Spurs front line led by Harry Kane, who will be looking to continue his formidable start to the season at the John Smith's Stadium.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, September 30 (12.30pm) at John Smith’s Stadium

What channel is it on and when does coverage start?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Weather Forecast

According to the Met Office, the lunchtime kick-off should avoid recent showers and the sun could even pop out later on. Maximum Temperature 14°C.

Who has said what about the game?

Manager David Wagner is relishing the encounter and insisted he will make no specific plans to stop hot Spur Harry Kane.

“I have no individual plans to stop an individual player of Tottenham Hotspur’s - that makes no sense from my point of view,” the Terriers boss said to the media before the encounter.

“If you think too much about an individual - their name, their quality - maybe you start to get scared by them!

“Our aim is to make sure we can pull them down to our level.”

Visiting boss Mauricio Pochettino is expecting a tough test from Town: “I think they will be very motivated to play us and have had the whole week to prepare for the game.”

“We will find a very energetic team, so athletic.”

Any team news?

Record signing Steve Mounié’s heel injury is taking longer than expected but he could be in line for a return to action against Swansea City after the international break.

The other absentees for Town are Collin Quaner (calf) and Danny Williams (foot) remain unavailable.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without Moussa Dembele, Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and the suspended Serge Aurier, but Christian Eriksen is back after illness.

Tell me about Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs come into tomorrow’s game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It has been an imposing start to the season for the North London side, with their only defeat in six coming against Chelsea at Wembley.

Pochettino’s side continue to excel away from home, having won their first three away league games for the first time since 1990-91.

League Head to Head Record

HTAFC (14 Wins), Draws (13), Spurs (9 Wins)

This is Tottenham’s first ever visit to the John Smith’s Stadium but their previous trips to West Yorkshire have not tended to be happy ones.

Granted, you have to back a fair way in the history books but Town have only lost two of their 17 top-flight home games against tomorrow’s opponents.

The last meeting of the two sides came in a League Cup second round tie in 1972-73, with goals from Alan Gilzean and Martin Chivers handing Spurs a 2-1 win.

Any Match Odds?

Town are at 8/1 with BetVictor, while the visitors are 2 / 5 favourites for victory.

BetVictor tipster Jack Milner has judged Elias Kachunga as good value to bag the opener at 14/1 or to score anytime at 4/1.