Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Udinese on Wednesday night in their last preseason match in the UK before jetting off for their Austria training camp.

The Terriers have had a strong preseason up to this point, winning four of their five matches - only being beaten by SV Sandhausen in Germany.

David Wagner has been pleased with the way preparations for Town's debut season in the Premier League have gone so far, with his players getting some match fitness into their legs in the first three weeks of preseason.

With less than three weeks to go until the opening day of the league campaign however, the boss will now be looking to cut down his options and begin to form an idea of his strongest XI.

That starts with the friendly against the Zebrette tomorrow, before the Terriers face a week of training and matches against VfB Stuttgart and Torino in Austria next week.

But who would you like to see take on Udinese at 6pm tomorrow in the first match against Italian opposition Town have played since May, 1971?

Use our interactive gadget below to name your starting XI.