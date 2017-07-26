Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Udinese tonight in another pre-season friendly, with the match set to kick off at the revamped John Smith's Stadium at 6pm.

The only home match of the pre-season will give Town fans the chance to see their nine new signings in action on home turf before the squad jet off to Austria at the end of the week.

Although head coach David Wagner will likely chop and change to give as many players as possible a run out tonight, we asked the Town fans who they would like to see start against the first Italian side Town will play since 1971.

The supporters selected Jonas Lossl between the sticks, behind a back four consisting of Tommy Smith, Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler and Zanka.

Although Smith was back on the training ground today for the first time since he injured his foot in the Championship play-offf final at Wembley in May, it is unlikely he will start for the Terriers tonight.

Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Kasey Palmer are selected in the heart of the midfield, with Tom Ince and Rajiv Van La Parra taking up wide duties.

The in-form Steve Mounie starts up front once more.