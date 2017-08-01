Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz today in the Terriers' first match of their pre-season tour in Austria.

Town arrived at their Kirchberg hotel on Saturday and have got straight to work, training a short drive away from the hotel in Brixen.

Both Nahki Wells and Jon Gorenc Stankovic were left out of the Austria squad through injury, with the Bermudian out with an ankle problem and Stankovic recovering from an ACL tear.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Other than the two knocks, Town have a full squad to choose from in their first match against newly-promoted Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart.

The 2007 German league champions finished as winners of the second division last year having been relegated the season before.

Who would you like to start against Die Roten?

Have your say with our team selector below.