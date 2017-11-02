Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend as the Terriers return to the John Smith's Stadium.

Town will be looking to get back to winning ways after a 3-0 defeat last time out against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

West Brom too will be hoping to capture all three points, with the midlands side failing to record a Premier League win since August 19.

The Baggies will have to do so without injured duo James Morrison and Craig Dawson, although winger Oliver Burke is expected to be back for the visit to West Yorkshire.

David Wagner will be without Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Philip Billing and Kasey Palmer for the clash, although the Chelsea loanee is set to return after the international break.