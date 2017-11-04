Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have an excellent chance to get back to winning ways with the visit of off-colour West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Town have lost three of their last four games but this only tells half of the story.

Two of these came against Spurs and Liverpool - stern examinations against top sides that will not go far in deciding their Premier League fate come May.

It is games like these – against a Tony Pulis side winless in eight – that, backed by a vociferous home crowd, they will hope to emerge from with maximum points.

Here’s your one-stop shop for all you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday, 4 November (3pm) at the John Smith’s Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, before Match of the Day airs on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Extended highlights will be on Match Choice on Sky Sports Premier League from 10:30pm, with the game being shown live in 68 countries.

Weather forecast?

Early morning rain will clear to leave a settled, chilly afternoon. According to the Met Office, you could get caught in a shower on the way back from the game at 5pm.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner thinks it’s ‘very exciting’ to have competition in his front line with Laurent Depoitre in fine form and Steve Mounié returning to full fitness.

Depoitre's form has even seen him receive a Belgium call up for the first time in two years.

“I am very impressed with what Laurent has delivered so far,” he said.

“He had not played first-team football with Porto for nearly a year and he needed time to catch-up. We gave him that time, he worked unbelievably hard and he has stepped into the shoes of Steve Mounié well.

“Mounié should be back to his best after the international break and then it is very exciting to have competition for places in the forward line.

“We need goalscorers in order to survive in the Premier League, we are happy to have two of them in the squad and hopefully they will both stay fit.”

The strength of Huddersfield’s home support has made waves around the league and Baggies boss Tony Pulis is the latest manager to admit it frightens him .

“The clubs who are promoted, their first season in the Premier League is all fresh and new, so they’re excited win lose or draw – the atmosphere that is generated is huge,” he said.

“We went to Brighton and I’ve been to Huddersfield this season, it’s an extraordinary atmosphere, but you’re always going to get that with newly-promoted clubs.

“Huddersfield have a fantastic stadium and they are really behind the manager and everybody else there.

“Those three clubs have made the league much stronger than it’s been and it’s going to be tighter outside the top six.”

Any team news?

David Wagner reported no fresh injury concerns in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

The Terriers chief revealed that the withdrawal of Rajiv van la Parra at Anfield, due to a suspected groin strain, was precautionary and the winger is fit and available for selection.

Skipper Tommy Smith is one booking away from a one match suspension after picking up his fourth yellow card of the campaign at Liverpool.

Philip Billing (ankle), Michael Hefele (Achilles), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring) are the long-term absentees.

Palmer is expected to return for the Bournemouth game after the international break.

West Brom will be without Craig Dawson (ankle) and James Morrison (Achilles) for the trip to West Yorkshire, the pair ruled out until November and December respectively.

Oliver Burke, a £15m summer signing, is battling his way back from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Scotland Under 21 duty and is expected to be fit.

Tell me about West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies' season is threatening to come apart at the seams as their search for a Premier League win enters its ninth game tomorrow.

The 1-0 win at Burnley in August was their last triumph and they have only found the net eight times in seven subsequent games, with Pulis as under-fire as he’s been in a while.

Their 3-2 defeat to Manchester City signalled back-to-back defeats but there was no disgrace in the loss to Pep Guardiola’s runaway leaders.

Jay Rodriguez continued his fine start to life at Albion in the previous outing while hulking striker Salomon Rondon – top scorer in the last two campaigns – will be a keen threat.

League head-to-head record

HTAFC (26 wins), WBA (24 wins), draws (16)

Lee Clark, who was sacked at Bury this week, was in charge of Town the last time the two sides met; a third-round FA Cup tie in 2009 that West Brom won 2-0.

Saturday’s opponents were fairly common foes for the Terriers in the 80’s and 90’s and they edge the overall league head-to-head record.

Town did the double over West Brom in the second tier in 1999/2000, a pair of 1-0 wins with Martin Smith and Dean Gorre netting winners.

But tomorrow’s visitors have enjoyed some success at the John Smith’s, winning three of the last four meetings away from home.

Any match odds?

The bookies see all three possible outcomes as almost equally likely, with Town priced at 7/4 with BetVictor.

West Brom are at 2/1, the same price as the draw.