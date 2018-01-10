Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on West Ham United this weekend in the Premier League.

The Terriers host the Hammers at the John Smith's Stadium and will be out for revenge after the last meeting between the sides.

Town took on the Irons at the London Stadium in September, with Slaven Bilic's side inflicting the first loss of the season on David Wagner's men.

Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew netted for Saturday's visitors on that day, but it hasn't been plain sailing since for the London-based side.

David Moyes replaced Bilic in September and - although results have improved - the Hammers still find themselves just two points above the relegation zone - another two points behind Town.

Who would you pick on Saturday to ensure Town increase the gap on West Ham?

Have your say with our team selector below.