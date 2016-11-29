Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are now winless in four games after suffering a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic yesterday evening.

It was a case of the same old problems for David Wagner's side against the Latics – a lack of disciplined defending and clinical edge going forward.

Reece Burke opened the scoring for the visitors against the run of play in the 40 minute with Yanic Wildschut, a constant thorn in Town's side, grabbing the other Latics goal.

Aaron Mooy grabbed his first home league goal either side of Wigan's strike in what was one bright spot in an otherwise frustrating night at the John Smith's Stadium

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.