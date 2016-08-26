The Huddersfield Town vs Wolves clash that really shines out

Nahki Wells netted the home winner against Wolves last season

Saturday’s visitors Wolves have made 40 previous visits to Huddersfield Town stretching back to the 1910/11 season.

Town have won 25 of the meetings – and one result shines above the others.

The men from Molineux were the visitors for Town’s first-ever home match under floodlights in January 1961.

What did Tareiq Holmes-Dennis say about Kasey Palmer?

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The occasion was an FA Cup third-round replay, the attendance a bumper 46,155 (the average league gate that season was 18,156) and the result 2-1 to Town.

It was a contest which matched the occasion, with Eddie Boot’s side, struggling in Division II (now the Championship) upsetting the odds with a spirited display.

Denis Law playing for Huddersfield Town in 1959. He was sold for £55,000 and Town invested in floodlights

Wolves, who had pioneered floodlit football in the Fifties, were the cup holders and we’re going well in the top flight.

They had dominated the first match, only for a Derek Stokes goal to help Town claim a 1-1 draw and take the tie back to Yorkshire.

It would have been an afternoon kick-off but for the new ‘Denis Law’ lights, funded by the British-record £55,000 transfer of the Scotland star to Manchester City the previous March.

Stokes struck early in the replay, Stan Cullis’s side levelled, then Mike O’Grady, later to play for Wolves, notched with 13 minutes left.

Town came under huge pressure, but hung on for a memorable win against a side who were to finish third in the league, behind double winners Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield Wednesday.

Boot’s side finished 20th in Division II, just two points above the drop zone, and were knocked out of the cup by Barnsley in round four.

Meanwhile the lights lasted little more than a year, with two of the four towers being blown down during a storm, with a new set installed for the 1962/63 season.

Town were 1-0 winners when Wolves visited the John Smith’s Stadium last season.

Nahki Wells clinched the three points with a 78th-minute goal in front of 12,714.