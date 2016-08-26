Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

The Huddersfield Town vs Wolves clash that really shines out

Why the FA Cup meeting of 1960/61 was so significant

Nahki Wells netted the home winner against Wolves last season

Saturday’s visitors Wolves have made 40 previous visits to Huddersfield Town stretching back to the 1910/11 season.

Town have won 25 of the meetings – and one result shines above the others.

The men from Molineux were the visitors for Town’s first-ever home match under floodlights in January 1961.

What did Tareiq Holmes-Dennis say about Kasey Palmer?

THD on Kasey Palmer
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The occasion was an FA Cup third-round replay, the attendance a bumper 46,155 (the average league gate that season was 18,156) and the result 2-1 to Town.

It was a contest which matched the occasion, with Eddie Boot’s side, struggling in Division II (now the Championship) upsetting the odds with a spirited display.

Denis Law playing for Huddersfield Town in 1959. He was sold for £55,000 and Town invested in floodlights

Wolves, who had pioneered floodlit football in the Fifties, were the cup holders and we’re going well in the top flight.

They had dominated the first match, only for a Derek Stokes goal to help Town claim a 1-1 draw and take the tie back to Yorkshire.

It would have been an afternoon kick-off but for the new ‘Denis Law’ lights, funded by the British-record £55,000 transfer of the Scotland star to Manchester City the previous March.

Stokes struck early in the replay, Stan Cullis’s side levelled, then Mike O’Grady, later to play for Wolves, notched with 13 minutes left.

Town came under huge pressure, but hung on for a memorable win against a side who were to finish third in the league, behind double winners Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield Wednesday.

Boot’s side finished 20th in Division II, just two points above the drop zone, and were knocked out of the cup by Barnsley in round four.

Meanwhile the lights lasted little more than a year, with two of the four towers being blown down during a storm, with a new set installed for the 1962/63 season.

Town were 1-0 winners when Wolves visited the John Smith’s Stadium last season.

Nahki Wells clinched the three points with a 78th-minute goal in front of 12,714.

Huddersfield Town latest

Town linked with Charlton full-back Hoyle to keep season ticket pledge WATCH: Town target in action Danny Ward gets Wales call-up
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Paul who? Huddersfield Town, not Manchester United, were involved in a record transfer 56 years ago

Bill Shankly (standing) looks on as Denis Law signs professional forms for Huddersfield Town

Over half a century ago, the Terriers accepted a record British transfer fee

Related Tags

Events
FA Cup
Teams
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Denis Law
Nahki Wells

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Why Huddersfield Town need to give Wolves match their full attention: By Doug Thomson
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    What Huddersfield Town boss had to say about transfer deadline day
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa target Premier League striker, Hal Robson-Kanu rumours and Reading linked to Celtic defender
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    England Under 18 call for Huddersfield Town prospect
  5. Denis Law
    The Huddersfield Town vs Wolves clash that really shines out

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent