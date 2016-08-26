Login Register
Huddersfield Town vs Wolves: Pick you Town team to take on the Wanderers

  • Updated
  • By

Use our gadget to select your starting XI

Wolves boss Walter Zenga and David Wagner.

Huddersfield Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend with both sides unbeaten in their first four fixtures of the Championship season.

Town boss David Wagner and Wolves counterpart Walter Zenga have breathed fresh life into their respective clubs and will both be hoping to continue their good form and mount a substantial promotion bid.

Huddersfield have a good record against Wolves going into the weekend, losing just three of the previous 19 matches the teams have contested.

Of the 80 games the clubs have played, Town have won 34, drawn 14 and lost the remaining 32.

WATCH: David Wagner speaks about Wolves and their Icelandic striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson
In the fixture's history there has been 275 goals scored at an average of 3.4 per game - so we should be able to expect the net to bulge at the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday.

The last of five goalless draw between the sides came back in 1996, with seven matches producing seven or more goals - including two 10-goal thrillers both ending 6-4 to Wolves.

So how should Wagner go about stopping Wolves scoring? Does new signing Tareiq Holmes-Dennis make his debut? And who are you backing to bag the winner?

Pick your team for the weekend's clash using our selector below.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the Huddersfield game against Wolves, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here
