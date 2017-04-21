Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have to wait to confirm their spot in the Championship play-offs this season - according to Sky Sports pundit David Prutton.

A victory over Fulham on Saturday would cement the Terriers' spot in the top six come May 7, but the EFL pundit has predicted a draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

Not only that, but Prutton believes Town will have to fight from a goal down at home to the Cottagers, with Sone Aluko his pick for first scorer and the match to finish 1-1.

Ahead of the match, he told Sky Sports: "This is a huge game in the race for the play-offs, especially after Huddersfield's disappointment at Derby. They were controlling the game at Pride Park before they surrendered all three points.

"From what we saw at Fulham at Aston Villa, Chris Martin's absence didn't seem to affect them and they were superb. With that in mind, I see Fulham earning a point against a Huddersfield side suffering from inconsistency."

The ex-Leeds United player predicts a win for his former side at Burton Albion and a victory for Sheffield Wednesday against Derby County, but expects Reading to drop two points at Nottingham Forest.

Those results would allow Leeds to climb into the play-off spots and would also hand Newcastle United the opportunity to clinch promotion against Preston on Monday - something he expects the Geordies to do.

On Newcastle, he writes: "I see Newcastle pulling their fingers out and potentially securing promotion."

If Prutton's prediction were to come to fruition, Town would need a maximum of two points from their remaining three matches to secure a spot in the top six.