Huddersfield Town’s SkyBet Championship fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers will be rearranged because of the FA Cup fifth round replay with Manchester City.

This is the second time the trip to Molineux has been moved due to Town's FA Cup participation - David Wagner's side originally scheduled to travel to the Black Country on Saturday, January 28.

However, the Third Round win over Port Vale saw the encounter move to Tuesday, February 28 before once again having to be changed due to the cup replay at the Etihad Stadium provisionally scheduled for the same day, with an 8pm kick-off.

However, the date is yet to be confirmed due to pending TV selections – which will be made only after tonight’s tie between Sutton United and Arsenal.

Provisional ticket prices for the Manchester City game are £15 adults, £10 Over 65s and 16 to 21-year-olds and £5 for Under 16s.

If Town are victorious against City they will face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals at the Riverside Stadium on the weekend of March 10-13.

While Town play Reading in the Championship tomorrow night, City take on Monaco in the Champions League.