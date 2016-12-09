Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been warned not to under-estimate Kasey Palmer’s mate Tammy Abraham.

The 6ft 2in England Under 21 frontman is on loan to today’s opponents Bristol City from Chelsea, where he’s a teammate of Town’s Palmer.

Abraham netted 11 times in the first 14 matches of the season but is now on a run of one goal in nine outings.

Experienced City stalwart Aaron Wilbraham, however, says anyone who thinks the Stamford Bridge product will stay ‘cold’ in front of goal for long is sadly mistaken.

Speaking to Bristol City Player HD, Wilbraham said: “Tammy was never going to continue that goalscoring form from the start of the season.

“If he had done then he would have been scoring 40 or 50 goals in the Championship and that just doesn’t happen.

“It’s only four games since his last goal and I don’t see it as a drought. He’s still getting in the right positions.

“He’s still doing well in training and I don’t need to be giving him any advice. He’ll start scoring again, no doubts about it.”

City head north fresh from a 2-0 win over Ipswich and with a chance to leapfrog Town in the Championship, despite a previous three-match losing run.

Wilbraham added: “It was a great team performance all over the pitch and I thought we really controlled the game (against Ipswich).

“The gaffer has been calling me the bouncer for Tammy, and that was the role I tried to take up. We shared the hits up front.

“I don’t mind a physical battle; I’ve always been a target man throughout my career.”

On the Town game, Wilbraham said: “Everyone has been talking about Huddersfield this season, given the start they made.

“To know we can go above them on Saturday with a win shows how well we’ve been doing this year and it’s actually a good benchmark for us.

“To get the three points would be great, heading into a couple of home games next week. We want to build momentum and get on a run ahead of Christmas.”