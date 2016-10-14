Login Register
Huddersfield Town warned to expect Sheffield Wednesday backlash

Daniel Pudil thinks John Smith's derby is the ideal test for Wednesday

WATCH: Town's players hard at training ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash - Part 2
Huddersfield Town have been warned Sheffield Wednesday are bursting to put their play-off chase firmly back on track at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

It comes from left-back Daniel Pudil, who has recovered from an injury which forced him off early as Wednesday lost at home to Brighton before the international break.

That 2-1 setback at Hillsborough still rankles in the Wednesday camp and Pudil reckons it will act as a source of inspiration as they take on David Wagner’s Championship leaders.

Video - What Town's left-back had to say:

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe on learning from picking up 'stupid' yellow cards
“It’s a good game to come back for - it’s a big game against the league leaders and these are the types of matches that you want to play in,” he said.

“They are a good team, we saw that last year when they gave us a hard match and they have started this season well and are top of the league at the moment.

“We lost our last game so this is a chance for us to try and get winning again and it would be good for us to do that against the top team so far.”

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal has called on Wednesday’s travelling fans to give “100% support” for the live Sky TV game, in which Town are looking for a ninth win of the campaign.

Daniel Pudil of Sheffield Wednesday when he was in Watford colours

Pudil accepts Wednesday face a challgne to inflect a third defeat on Wagner’s men in front of what could be a 21,000 crowd.

“Of course it will be a tough game but they are all tough games,” he added.

“There are no easy matches here. It is a very difficult division to play in but we have very good players and a very good squad and we are capable of dealing with that.

“We have all worked very hard over the past week.

“We rested a little but worked in training too and we are looking forward to playing again.”

Former Huddersfield Town defender Joey Jones set to lead Wrexham AFC's FA Cup bid

The Dragons are preparing for an FA Cup showdown with Stamford with former Town player Joey Jones at the helm.

Joey Jones is among three in caretaker charge at the Racecourse Ground after yesterday's sacking of Gary Mills

Huddersfield Town to make another appearance on Sky Sports against Norwich City

The channel will show the club three times before Christmas

