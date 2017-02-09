Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have to be on their toes when they come up against QPR loan signing Kazenga LuaLua on Saturday.

The winger on loan from Brighton is out to impress boss Ian Holloway and is looking for more game time.

LuaLua has so far made three appearances for the Hoops since he joined in January.

QPR boss Ian Holloway has been after the pacy 26-year-old for years, twice previously trying to sign him.

Speaking to Get West London, LuaLua said: “He (Holloway) tried to get me at Palace and Millwall, and now I’m finally here.

“I honestly can’t remember the last time I played 90 minutes. When I knew QPR wanted me I spoke to my agent.

“I’m glad the lads here at Rangers have welcomed me and helped me settle in.”

There has been talk that LuaLua might want to make the switch from the seaside to the city a more permanent move, however the player himself wouldn’t be drawn on the gossip.

“At the moment, it’s game by game,” he said.

“Anything can happen in football. I’m 26 years old and it’s good for me to play games. That’s what I want to do above all else.”