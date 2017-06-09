Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner wants to make Aaron Mooy the Terriers' new record buy and is reportedly weighing up a £12m bid for the midfielder.

The Sun claim Mooy, who was named Town's player of the year last season on loan from Manchester City, is wanted by Wagner who is planning talks with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in Town's promotion to the top flight, most recently bagging the Terriers' fourth penalty in the play-off final shootout at Wembley.

And - according to the paper - Guardiola sees Mooy as nothing more than a squad player at the Etihad and will allow Mooy to leave.

The figures quoted by the Sun claim City want £10m up front for the midfield maestro, with £2m in add-ons if the Australia international helps Town to avoid relegation.

That would smash Town's current record transfer fee, set by the signing of Christopher Schindler from 1860 Munich for a reported £1.8m.

Mooy, who netted four goals for Town in their promotion season, has two years left on his Etihad contract.